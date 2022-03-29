Corey Kahl

Memorial Services for Corey M. Kahl, age 52, of Picayune, MS who passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10:00AM at the McNeill Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was an employee of Quick and Grice where he drove a Gas Truck and delivered gas to the residents of Pearl River County and surrounding areas; he also served as a Firefighter with the McNeill Fire Department for over 20 years. Corey was a member of the Baptist Faith, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was taken too soon and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Kahl and Mary Ellon Otwell Kahl.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 24 devoted years, Laura Smith Kahl; daughters, Emily Ellon Kahl and Amanda M. Molina; son, James Travis Jarrell; grandchildren, Corey Alex Molina, Mason Molina, and Julian Jeremiah Molina.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.