Colorado Man Sentenced to Over 7 Years for Selling Firearm to Mississippi Felon

Published 9:06 am Monday, March 7, 2022

By Special to the Item

Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Colorado man was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for selling a firearm to a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Terence Darnelius Hinton, 38, of Colorado Springs, sold a Harrington and Richardson 20-gauge shotgun and narcotic pills to an individual at a Hattiesburg apartment.  Hinton had been previously advised by the individual that he was a convict and was not supposed to possess the firearms. The Court imposed sentencing enhancements for Hinton’s conduct which included those for the number of firearms involved, the possession or attempt to possess a semiautomatic firearm that is capable of accepting a large capacity magazine, and for engaging in the trafficking of firearms.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones prosecuted the case.

