Coates, Reed named Bulldogs of the Week

Published 2:17 pm Monday, March 21, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Emaleigh Coates and Luke Reed have repeated as Bulldogs of the Week for March 14-20.

 

Coates, a sophomore pitcher/third baseman from Lucedale, struck out 27 batters in 16 innings and went 3-0 for Gulf Coast. She got a pair of wins against Top-10 teams, beating No. 7 Kirkwood and No. 9 Northwest Mississippi. Her three-hitter against Northwest was her second straight MACCC shutout of the week. She also batted .375 with three RBI.

Reed, a sophomore right-hander from Louisville, Ky., shut out another MACCC opponent, this time getting Northwest Mississippi 5-0. He struck out eight in seven innings, allowing four hits and three walks. He’s shut out the last two conference foes and has a 15-inning shutout streak going.

 

Also nominated:

 

Alec Hardy, a sophomore who played first and third base this week, batted .417 with a home run and three doubles in a 2-2 week for Mississippi Gulf Coast. He had a three-run home run and a double to help the Bulldogs beat No. 7 Meridian 8-7. He doubled in the first three games of the week and had hits in all four.

 

Kristian Jones, a sophomore who played second and third base last week, batted .500 as Gulf Coast went 4-2 in a busy week which included a pair of top-10 opponents. She went 4-for-4 in an 8-7 win over No. 7 Kirkwood, and had a double and a squeeze-bunt RBI in a 3-0 win over No. 9 Northwest Mississippi.

 

