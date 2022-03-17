Charlotte Rogers

Charlotte Crawford Rogers, a longtime resident of Slidell, Louisiana, and a resident of Picayune, Mississippi, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born in New Orleans, LA on July 30, 1942 and was placed in an orphanage home on Magazine Street where at the age of 8 months, she was adopted by Lucille and Galmoree Crawford. She was a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and spent her entire teaching career at Slidell High School.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles Bailey Rogers. She is also survived by her beloved brother, James ‘Bob’ Crawford and his cherished wife, Sara Crawford; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Because Charlotte and Bailey had no children, her friends were especially important to her. She was a loyal and loving friend upon who you could depend on. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Picayune. She loved the LORD with all her heart. She was an active member of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.

Because of requested Covid restrictions, internment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Picayune, Missions, 401 Goodyear Blvd., Picayune, MS 39466 or to the American Cancer Society.