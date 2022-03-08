Charles Lamar Ashley, Sr of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the age of 84.

Charles was a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis and a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed fishing and loved playing the slots. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his son, Larry Ashley; daughters, Rhonda Ashley and Karie Rehm; brother Larry Ashley; sisters, Ramona McCullah, Thelma Quhart, Frances Merrimen, and Sharlyn Smith; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded by his parents, Clifford Ashley and Vivian Grisham Ashley; wife of eighteen years, Joyce Sheafer Ashley; son, Charles Ashley, Jr; brother, Edward Ashley; sisters, Mary Folsom and Suzie Ashley Stanier.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. Wednesday March 9, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Officiated by Bro. James Reeves.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.