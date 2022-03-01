Carolyn Sue Lott

Funeral Services for Carolyn Sue Lott, age 74, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Central Baptist Church, McNeill, MS .
Visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at McDonald Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Rev. Rodney Burns will officiate the service.
