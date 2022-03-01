Funeral Services for Carolyn Sue Lott, age 74, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Central Baptist Church, McNeill, MS .

Visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Rodney Burns will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com