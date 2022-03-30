Carolyn Miller Beech

March 28, 2022

Carolyn Miller Beech of Carriere, MS passed away on March 28, 2022 after a short illness.

Funeral Services for Carolyn will be held, Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, March, 31, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home, and also Friday, April 1, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Service time at First United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Carriere Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Greg Ducker will officiate the services.

She was a lifetime resident of the Ozona community and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Carolyn was a retired teacher for Pearl River Central school district and was among the first National Board Certified teachers from the State of Mississippi. She was actively involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and always showed up for them and offered her support. She enjoyed to travel and spent time with her sister, Cindy’s family in England, she enjoyed cruises with her best friend, daughter, and daughter-in-law, and she often visited the beach with her son. Wherever her Grandchildren made their home, Carolyn would make the trip. She kept up with her grandchildren in different states with frequent Facetime calls.

When she was younger, she was a foster mother and she continued to support the foster children of Pearl River County up until her passing. Carolyn loved to read and tell stories, and her grandbabies often greeted her with a book. She was a natural teacher and shared her love of learning with her family. Carolyn was resilient and self-sufficient. She was a wonderful example of how to continue to move forward and build a life that you love.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Clinton Miller and Nellie Catherine Rutledge Miller, brothers Larry Miller and Raymond Miller, and beloved daughter-in-law, Vera Frierson Beech.

Carolyn is survived by her children Gary Beech, Mike (Cheryl) Beech, and Rose (Ronnie) Hall, grandchildren Mary Beth (Matt) Murphree, Lisa (Josh) McGloflin, Kyle Beech and his fiancé Rachel Braswell, Natasha (Kevin) Stromeyer, Candace (Ricky) Kirkham, Katie (Cassidy) Skipper, Evan (Kim) Beech, Dean (Alison) Beech, Dale Beech, Raquele Beech, Ronnie Jr. (Lori) Hall, and Christopher Hall, twenty great-grandchildren, sisters Marilyn (Murray) Pate and Cindy (Ray) Carlson, sister-in-law Lisa Miller, numerous nieces and nephews, her best friend, Yvonne Miller, and her loyal companion, Scout. She was looking forward to welcoming a new great-grandson in May.

Carolyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Her passing is a tremendous loss to all who loved her, but they find comfort in knowing that she was greeted by her Savior and many loved ones who went on before her.

