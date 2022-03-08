Bunch, McGee earn All-Conference honors

Following successful seasons on the floor for the Lady Bears, sophomores Gabby Bunch and Shylia McGee were honored Wednesday with MACCC All-Conference honors. Bunch was named to the first team, while McGee was named to the second.

Bunch, a transfer from Holmes, immediately made an impact for the Lady Bears during the 2021-22 run. She had team-highs in minutes played and was second on the team in total points (316) and points per game (11.7). Bunch was also a force defensively with 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

“Gabby was a great addition to our roster this offseason,” SMCC head coach Brent Harris said. “She was a constant offensive threat for us this year and made winning plays for us down the stretch.”

Joining bunch is fellow third-year player McGee who has been a force for the Lady Bears since the 2019-20 season. This season she led the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game while averaging the second-most minutes per game on the team (30.4). She was also second on the team in rebounding (5.9 per game).

“Shylia has been a go-to player for three years for the Lady Bears,” Coach Harris said. “Whether it’s scoring, rebounding or by taking charges, Shylia always finds a way to help us be successful.”