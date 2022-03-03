Bulldogs welcome No. 11 Lansing

Published 3:31 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast faces a tough team from the north early in its season Thursday when No. 11 Lansing visits Ken “Curly” Farris Field.

 

First pitch in the baseball doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10201327.

The Stars went 47-3 last season and lost in the Region 12 championship series.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 4-8
  • Lansing: 1-2

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC split a doubleheader at Baton Rouge on Wednesday, winning 9-3 and losing 11-5.
  • Lansing lost a doubleheader to Southeastern Illinois on Feb. 20, falling 12-4 and 11-1.

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, March 8: vs. Nunez, Perkinston, 1/4 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 12: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m
  • Tuesday, March 15: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 3/6 p.m.

 

