Bulldogs split against MACCC leaders

Kade Carpenter and Cade Crosby homered to back up a strong outing by Noah Nicholson in Gulf Coast’s 11-1 victory in seven innings at conference-leader Hinds on Wednesday.

The Eagles won the nightcap at Raymond 18-7 in five innings.

The Bulldogs (9-14, 4-4 MACCC) exploded for eight runs in the third inning. Jesse Johnson (So., Purvis/Purvis) had a two-run single ahead of a two-run homer by Carpenter (Fr., Vancleave/Vancleave).

Crosby (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport), who finished with three hits, had an RBI single, and Brendan McCauley (So., Gulfport/Harrison Central) drove in the eighth run with a double.

Preston Ratliff (So., Slidell, La./Northshore) had an RBI single in the fourth to make it 10-0, and Crosby made it 11-1 with a solo shot in the seventh.

Nicholson (Fr., Vancleave/Vancleave) threw six innings, striking out five and walking one. Hinds managed only four hits in the game, with Luke Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross) throwing a hitless seventh.

McCauley, Johnson, Carpenter and Ratliff had two hits for the Bulldogs, who finished with 13.

Hinds (13-9, 6-2), which started the day in first place in the MACCC, scored nine runs in the first inning of the second game and kept pulling away. McCauley had two more hits, including a triple, and Ratliff had two doubles.

Gulf Coast is off this weekend, but entertains Pearl River on Tuesday. First pitch in the doubleheader at Ken “Curly” Farris Field is set for 3 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.