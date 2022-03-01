Bulldogs end season at Co-Lin

Mississippi Gulf Coast fell behind big early Monday and were never able to get the deficit against Copiah-Lincoln into single digits, falling 68-56 in Wesson.

The Bulldogs bowed out in their first postseason game, which was the second round of the NJCAA Region 23 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

“Early, it seemed like everything that touched their hands went in in the first quarter,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “We gave up a 23-point quarter, and we struggled trying to get the ball in the hole.”

The Bulldogs (14-10) were the 10th-seed in the tournament. Copiah-Lincoln (17-8) advances to play at Coahoma on Wednesday.

TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) had 13 points and 15 rebounds, including nine on the offensive boards. Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Gulf Coast trailed 23-9 after the first 10 minutes and shot 21.4 percent from the field in the first half. The Bulldogs made a run in the third quarter.

“The first 4:33 seconds of the third quarter, they didn’t score and the first time they scored it was from the frere-throw line,” Adams said. “We definitely picked up the defensive intensity. We had more effort, but we couldn’t make a run.”

Gulf Coast cut the Wolves lead to 51-41 late in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs were called for a foul with 1.8 seconds left and got hit by with a technical. Co-Lin made all four free throws, and the Bulldogs never got closer.

“This is the time of year when you have to make shots, and we really struggled,” said Adams.

It was a disappointing end to a bounce-back campaign for women’s basketball. Last year’s COVID-affected season was a disappointment.

“We were 5-10 last year, and we finished 14-10 this year,” Adams said. “I think that’s a huge turnaround, and after COVID, last year’s freshmen really stepped in to show their growth. We’ve got to build off this to reach our goals.”

NJCAA Region 23 Women’s Basketball Tournament

First Round

Friday, Feb. 25

No. 14 Delgado 63, No. 19 Holmes 50

Saturday, Feb. 26

No. 16 Northeast Mississippi 83, No. 17 Southern-Shreveport 40

No. 15 Mississippi Delta 64, No. 18 Hinds 53

Second Round

Monday, Feb. 28

No. 1 Pearl River 67, No. 16 Northeast 56

No. 2 Coahoma 70, No. 15 Delta 53

No. 3 LSU Eunice 83, No. 14 Delgado 67

No. 4 Southwest Mississippi 59, No. 13 Meridian 54

No. 5 Baton Rouge 52, No. 12 East Central 41

No. 6 Jones 44, No. 11 East Mississippi 39

No. 7 Copiah-Lincoln 68, No. 10 Gulf Coast 56

No. 8 Itawamba 70, No. 9 Northwest Mississippi 64

Second Round

Tuesday, March 1

Games played at highest-seeded team

Itawamba at Pearl River

Copiah-Lincoln at Coahoma

Jones at LSU Eunice

Baton Rouge at Southwest

