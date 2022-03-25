Brandon Williams

Brandon Clay Williams, of Carriere, MS, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning,

March 22, 2022, after succumbing to injuries he suffered from a car accident. At just 37 years old, his death was truly tragic and sudden.

He leaves behind two young sons, Camp and Lincoln, and wife of 10 years, Amy.

Brandon was beloved by so many. He was known for always helping those in need, giving of himself, and for working incredibly hard to provide for his family.

He will be greatly missed by so many including his wife and sons, his parents, David Joe

Williams and mother Doreen Williams; brothers, Brian Jo (Candice) Williams, Brett Joseph

(Lynnie) Williams; grandmother, Ruth Tuminello; grandfather, Marvin Eugene (Sue) Williams Sr;

father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Cheri Long; brother-in-law, Perry Long;

sister-in-law, Lisa Long; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marjorie Williams; grandfather, Phillip

Tuminello; and cousin, Marvin “Trey” Williams.

Services will be held at McDonald Funeral Home in Picayune, MS, on Saturday, March 26th,

2022 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be held at 1:00pm until 3:00pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, register book, and driving directions can be found at www.mcdonaldfh.com