Blue Devils take care of business with 10-1 win against the Pirates

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils went on the road last Saturday and come home with a 10-1 win over the Pass Christian Pirates. The win moves the Blue Devils baseball team to 12-7 on the season.

The Blue Devils took an early 2-1 lead after the second inning. They prevented the Pirates from scoring the rest of the night and scored eight runs in the fifth inning. That put PRC over the top, giving the team the 10-1 win.

Statistically, the team had nine total RBIs with seven different players scoring runs. Jared Dickens had three RBIs and BJ Bellelo had two. The Blue Devils rotated four different pitchers throughout the game. They struck out a total of 10 hitters with Gavin Brown striking out five of those hitters.

Next, the Blue Devils will host district opponent the West Harrison Hurricanes this Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m.