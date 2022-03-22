Blue Devils suffer close loss in district opener

In Tuesday’s district opener against the Long Beach Bearcats, the Pearl River Central Blue Devils fell short in a 4-3 game that included an attempt at a comeback.

The Blue Devils trailed 3-0 after two innings behind a couple Bearcats RBIs. The Bearcats scored another run after a Blue Devils error, increasing the team’s lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth is where the Blue Devils turned up the energy and produced runs. Wesley Gardner got a base hit and a single RBI, giving the Blue Devils its first run.

BJ Bellelo connected with a Bearcats pitch, hitting it deep down the center for a double RBI.

This brought the Blue Devils within one, 4-3.

Solid defense from both teams kept each other from producing more runs.

That ultimately gave the Bearcats a 4-3 win over the Blue Devils in seven innings.

The Blue Devils now drop to 10-7 (0-1).

Next, they rematch the Bearcats at Long Beach this Friday March, 25 at 7 p.m.