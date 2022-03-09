Blue Devils pull out at-home win over Rebels

Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

On Tuesday the Pearl River Central Blue Devils moved to 5-5 on the season after the team’s 6-3 win over the George County Rebels (10-2).

“The biggest issue we had throughout the year was offense, it looked a lot better last night,” said PRC Head Baseball Coach Neil Walther.

The Blue Devils banged out 12 hits over the course of seven innings. Now Walther is looking for that consistency moving forward.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Next, the Blue Devils will face the Rebels again this Friday in Lucedale. Then PRC will play at home, hosting the South Jones Braves (9-2) Saturday at 2 p.m.

More Sports

Ole Miss’ Lukas Engelhardt and Finn Reynolds No. 2 in March 9 ITA Rankings

Lightning ends Bulldogs rally in loss

Mackenzie Byrd joins East Mississippi’s softball coaching staff

Shaw and Lee inducted into Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar