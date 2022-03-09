Blue Devils pull out at-home win over Rebels

On Tuesday the Pearl River Central Blue Devils moved to 5-5 on the season after the team’s 6-3 win over the George County Rebels (10-2).

“The biggest issue we had throughout the year was offense, it looked a lot better last night,” said PRC Head Baseball Coach Neil Walther.

The Blue Devils banged out 12 hits over the course of seven innings. Now Walther is looking for that consistency moving forward.

Next, the Blue Devils will face the Rebels again this Friday in Lucedale. Then PRC will play at home, hosting the South Jones Braves (9-2) Saturday at 2 p.m.