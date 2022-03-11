Blessing Beyond the Brook

God always gets in contact with us first. God knows our address but gives us His address. We are the ones who initiate the separation, the walking away from God. In 1 Kings 17, we read the story of what happens when a nation walks away from God. Israel turned away from God and began to serve Baal. Israel was influenced by a wicked king named Ahab. God decided to cut off the rain to punish the nation. During this time God gave His prophet a word.

First, He gives Elijah the weather report. “There shall not be dew nor rain these years, except at my word.” (1 Kings 17:1). The nation had treated God like a guest, instead of like the host. When God is the host, everything works out. But when God is treated like a guest, God decides to check out. God’s message was see if Baal can make it rain. Without rain the rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, and brooks all would dry up.

Second, He gives Elijah the wonder report. God tells Elijah to go eastward and hide by the Brook Cherith. God tells Elijah He was going to take care of him. “I have commanded the ravens to feed you there.” (vs. 4). Morning and evening the ravens bring meat and bread to Elijah, He drinks water from the brook that hasn’t gone dry.

Third, He gives Elijah the water report. The Brook Cherith dried up because there was no rain. Elijah watched it go dry. Elijah probably wanted to leave while the brook was getting less promising. If Elijah had left the brook before God said to leave, he would have missed the blessings of God. Many have left when things are tough and go where God didn’t say go. Many leave too early. The will of God will never carry you where the grace of God can’t keep you. The brook dried up, then God says to Elijah, “Arise go to Zarephath… I have commanded a widow there to provide for you.” (vs. 9). If the brook hadn’t have dried up, Elijah would not have seen the great blessings beyond the brook.