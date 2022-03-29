Birth Announcements from Slidell Memorial and Highland Community Hospital

Birth Announcements

Jordan Marie Herbert and Chris Herbert of Picayune announce the birth if their daughter Keller James Herbert, born on February 16, 2022 at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Hannah Leann Stocktill and Stacy Glenn Leslie of Carriere announce the birth of their son Stacy Glenn Leslie Jr., born on March 18, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital

Trinity Noella Billiot and Bryson James Harding of Carriere announce the birth of their daughter Brielle Noella Harding, born on March 24, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.

Crystal Rose Pittman and Jason Eric Brunu of Picayune announce the birth of their son Koltyn Jace Brunu, born on March 21, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.

Whitney Bannister and Taylor Bourgeois of Wakeland announce the birth of their daughter Scarlett Kaye Bourgeois, born on March 21, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.

Akeyia Monigue Tyner and Christopher Nixon Lewis of Picayune announce the birth of their son Cori DaJuan Nixon, born on March 22, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.

Layken Britton Authement and Carl Joseph Authement of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter Anistyn Layne Authement, born on March 20, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.

Katie Roberts and Okaye Ratcliff of Lumberton announce the birth of their son Kaden Lee David Ratcliff, born on March 14, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.

Casey Brooke Pell Powe and Virgil Thomas Sones Jr. of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter Adaline Grace Sones, born on March 16, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.

Hayley Nicole Hart and Stephen Dylan Hart of Poplarville announce the birth of their son Noah Haven Hart, born on March 21, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.

Ariel Nicole Myers and Steven Kenneth Myers of Picayune announce the birth of their son Elisha Tolkien Myers, born on March 17, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.

Katie Frazier and Brad Frazier of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter Kimmie Jolynn Frazier, born on March 24, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.