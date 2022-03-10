Birth announcements from Feb, 28 – March 8

Savannah Lefebure and Samuel Lefebure of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Grayson Axel Lefebure, born on March 8, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Jessica Renea Hayes of Carriere announces the birth of her daughter, Liliana Alexandra Hayes, born on March 8, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Triniti Ellen Stamand abd Chanlder James Hill of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Levi Charles Hill, born on Feb. 28, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Secoya Janae Edwards and Jessie Dominique Allen of Picayune announce the birth of their son, J’adore Dior Allen, born on March 1, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Cassie Monique Tharlow and Shawn David Tharlow of Poplarville announce the birth of their daughter Lainey Tharlow, born on March 7, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.