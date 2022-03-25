Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital

LeShaunette Marie Means and Markie Calvin Pritchett of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, KaiDen Markice Pritchett, born on March 16, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Haleigh Nicole Durapau and David Stockstill of Picayune announce the birth if their daughter, Delilah Grace Durapau, born on March 25, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Kaitlin Ann Pierce and Hayden Dewayne Pierce of Carriere announce the birth of their son, Weston David Pierce, born on March 14, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.