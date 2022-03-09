Birth announcements collect from Feb.3 to current

Ashlee Bond Tolleson and James Michael Tolleson of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter Athena Grace Tolleson, born Jan. 18, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Caylin Michelle Burns and Hunter Reid Burns announce the birth of their daughter Oaklie Michelle Burns, born Jan. 27, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Carlesa Renee Johnson and Frank Arthur Johnson of Slidell announce the birth of their daughter Azari Monea Johnson born Jan. 24, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Mya Torka Smith and Montrell Letra Turner of Picayune announce the birth of their son Karter Letra Turner born Jan, 22, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Vamileth Deceon-Gongalez Cosme and Angel Robert Cosme III of Carriere, announce the birth of their daughter, Alahnie Rose Cosme born Feb. 4, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Ashley Nicole Evans and Clinton Kobe Miller of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Bode Tate Douglas Miller born Feb. 4, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Carly Brooke Collum Lepkowsk and Geric Edward Lepkowsk of Poplarville, announce their son, Cohen Dan Lepkowsk born Feb. 4, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Jessica Lynn Hue and Dennis Joseph Richard of Lumberton, announce the birth of their daughter, Parklyn Jane Richards born Feb. 2, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Aisha Gerrica Ferrill and Julian Evan Ferrill of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Autumn Sky Ferrill born Feb. 1, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Briana Autry and Chris James Autry of Picayune announce the birth of their son, To’shiro James Autry, born on Feb. 10, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Lacey Reid Stapp and Brandon Jacque Bourgeois Jr. of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Madelyn Bee Bougreois, born on Feb. 12, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Amber Michelle Brockett and Josheph Odis Brockett of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Addilyn Samantha Faith Brockett, born on Feb. 11, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Christine Louise Certain of Picayune announces the birth of her daughter, Dream Mariee Certain, born on Feb. 17, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Mallury Rose Montreuil and Ian Patrick Rigney of Picayune announce the birth of the their son, Jaxon Cooper Rigney, born on Feb. 17, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Kasey Lee Malone and David Lavey Brewer III of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Julies David Brewer, born on Feb. 18, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Hailey Marie Brown and Nicholas Anthoney Pagan of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Ollie Kate Pagan, born on Feb. 23, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Shawna Dionne Hinton and Deriera Magee of Carriere announce the birth of their daughter, Mya Laneisha Hinton, born on Feb. 24, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Elizabeth Jean Fayette and Damon Lee Stolarczyk of Carriere announce the birth of their son, Jaiden Cruize Stolarczyk, born on Feb. 28, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Kaylee Mae Punds and Brandon Blake Bullock of Poplarville announce the birth of their daughter, Baylen Brooke Bullock, born on March 1, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Courtney Elizabeth Tierce and Kevin Vincent Garretson announce the birth of their daughter, Carinna Michelle Garretson, born on March 4, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Ashlyn and Robert Schwab of Carriere announce the birth of their son, Elliot Luca Schwab, born on Feb. 19, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.