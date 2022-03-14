Biloxi PD asks for public assistance to identify alleged credit card theft
Published 11:29 am Monday, March 14, 2022
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance to identify an unknown W/M subject who is wanted for questioning in an alleged credit card theft of more than $100.00 at a business located in the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard Biloxi, MS 39531. The alleged subject is reported to be a white male wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Images depicted are of the alleged suspect in this incident.