Baseball splits with Coahoma

After the Bears set a new season high Saturday with 12 hits in a 12-3 Game 1 win over visiting Coahoma, they unfortunately could not keep the momentum going, falling to the Tigers 4-3 in the nightcap.

“We hung in there in the first game and got a chance to break it open pretty late and I was proud of the way that they did that. We got some big hits,” SMCC head coach Jack Edmonson said. “We pitched the ball well the whole first game. The second game was tough.”

The Bears (6-12, 1-3) fell behind early in Game 1 as the Tigers rallied to score two runs in the first. However, Southwest pulled even in the bottom half when Brady Tynes sent a line drive over the right field wall.

The next inning, Southwest took its first lead of the contest when Braxton Thoms hit a double to left bringing Jerod Williams in, making the score 3-2.

An inning later, Tynes came up big once again, this time with a solo home run to right adding to the Bear lead.

Coahoma, inched closer in the fifth with an RBI single but it was the closest that it would come for the remainder of the contest. Southwest rallied in the sixth and the seventh scoring four runs a piece in each including a Brady Wilson walk-off two-run single in the seventh sealing the win for the Bears.

“We just all played good together, in the first game,” Tynes said. “Everybody was hitting the ball and making plays. It was one of the first really good game that we played.”

Starting pitcher Jace Ochoa got the win going 5.0 innings, striking out three while only giving up six hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk. Caiden Necaise got the save going the remaining two innings, striking out one while walking only two.

Tynes finished with three RBI. He along with Williams, Wilson, Thoms and Braydon Coffey each finished with a pair of hits.

In Game 2, both offenses struggled early when it came to producing runs. The scoreless drought was broken in the fifth when the Tigers plated a run on a single. But the Bears answered right back in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly to right by Miller Mathews, bringing Hayden Barrett home.

In the sixth, however, Coahoma rallied again, this time plating three runs in the process to jump ahead 4-1.

The Bears responded with patience at the plate. A pair of walks were bookends to Tynes getting hit by a pitch, loading the bases with no outs. A passed ball allowed Coffey to score before a fielder’s choice by Williams plated another run for Southwest, pulling the Bears within one at 4-3. The rally came to an unfortunate end as the next two batters were retired.

With one last chance in the seventh, the Bears put a runner on base but the Tigers turned a double play, ending the game and handing the Bears a loss in the process.

Southwest welcomes in Co-Lin on Wednesday. Game 1 is slated to begin at 3 p.m.