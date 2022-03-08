Baseball shifts Saturday start up

Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s MACCC baseball opener will start at noon on Saturday.

 

The host Bulldogs will take on Northeast Mississippi a couple hours earlier than originally scheduled to try to finish before the evening’s colder temperatures.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

The games will be streamed from Ken “Curly” Farris Field at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10225346.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Three EMCC basketball standouts garner All-MACCC recognition

Bunch, McGee earn All-Conference honors

Flanagan named All-MACCC again

ICC softball ranked No. 1 for first time in history

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar