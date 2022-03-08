Baseball shifts Saturday start up

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s MACCC baseball opener will start at noon on Saturday.

The host Bulldogs will take on Northeast Mississippi a couple hours earlier than originally scheduled to try to finish before the evening’s colder temperatures.

The games will be streamed from Ken “Curly” Farris Field at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10225346.

For more information on MGCCC's 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.