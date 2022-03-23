Baseball heads to Raymond

Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast hits the road Tuesday for a second straight MACCC doubleheader, heading to Raymond.

 

The Bulldogs play league-leading Hinds in a doubleheader scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://hindsccsports.net/channel-1/.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 8-13/3/3 MACCC, T-7th place in conference
  • Hinds: 12-8/5-1 MACCC, 1st place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC split a doubleheader at Northwest Mississippi on Saturday, losing the opener 3-1 and winning 5-0 in the nightcap.
  • Hinds swept Itawamba in Raymond on Saturday, winning 10-2 and 10-7.

Previous Meeting

On April 28, 2021, Hinds beat Gulf Coast 10-8 in 10 innings in a non-conference game.

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, March 29: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 2: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 6: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 3 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Lady Hornets clinch big road win over Columbia

Hornets escape the Cougars in a rough 13-10 win

ICC’s Demetria Shephard named to NJCAA All-Region 23 Team

No. 18 MGCCC back at home Wednesday

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar