Baseball heads to Raymond

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast hits the road Tuesday for a second straight MACCC doubleheader, heading to Raymond.

The Bulldogs play league-leading Hinds in a doubleheader scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://hindsccsports.net/channel-1/.

Records

MGCCC: 8-13/3/3 MACCC, T-7 th place in conference

place in conference Hinds: 12-8/5-1 MACCC, 1st place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC split a doubleheader at Northwest Mississippi on Saturday, losing the opener 3-1 and winning 5-0 in the nightcap.

Hinds swept Itawamba in Raymond on Saturday, winning 10-2 and 10-7.

Previous Meeting

On April 28, 2021, Hinds beat Gulf Coast 10-8 in 10 innings in a non-conference game.

Three Ahead

Tuesday, March 29: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 3 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.