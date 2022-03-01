Baseball heads to Louisiana on Wednesday

Gulf Coast will try to win the season series with Baton Rouge when the Bulldogs head to Louisiana on Wednesday.

First pitch is set in the doubleheader is set for 3 p.m. It will be streamed at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/brcc/.

Records

MGCCC: 3-7

Baton Rouge: 11-12

Last Time Out

MGCCC fought back to get a split at Perk against Coastal Alabama-South. After dropping the first game 7-6, the Bulldogs won 5-2 in the nightcap.

Baton Rouge split with Hinds on Monday, winning 8-2 before falling 10-1 in Baton Rouge.

Previous Meeting

The teams split a doubleheader at Ken “Curly” Farris Field on Feb. 15. Baton Rouge won the first 12-8 before Gulf Coast rebounded to win the second 6-2.

Three Ahead

Friday, March 4: vs. Lansing, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8: vs. Nunez, Perkinston, 1/3 p.m.

Saturday, March 12: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m.

