Baseball heads to Louisiana on Wednesday

Published 11:46 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

Gulf Coast will try to win the season series with Baton Rouge when the Bulldogs head to Louisiana on Wednesday.

 

First pitch is set in the doubleheader is set for 3 p.m. It will be streamed at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/brcc/.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 3-7
  • Baton Rouge: 11-12

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC fought back to get a split at Perk against Coastal Alabama-South. After dropping the first game 7-6, the Bulldogs won 5-2 in the nightcap.
  • Baton Rouge split with Hinds on Monday, winning 8-2 before falling 10-1 in Baton Rouge.

Previous Meeting

The teams split a doubleheader at Ken “Curly” Farris Field on Feb. 15. Baton Rouge won the first 12-8 before Gulf Coast rebounded to win the second 6-2.

Three Ahead

  • Friday, March 4: vs. Lansing, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 8: vs. Nunez, Perkinston, 1/3 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 12: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

No. 17 Bulldogs are on the road again

Bulldogs end season at Co-Lin

No. 16 Pearl River pummels Delgado in round one of Region XXIII tournament

Pearl River women beat Northeast to advance to Region XXIII quarterfinals

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar