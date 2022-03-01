Baseball heads to Louisiana on Wednesday
Published 11:46 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Gulf Coast will try to win the season series with Baton Rouge when the Bulldogs head to Louisiana on Wednesday.
First pitch is set in the doubleheader is set for 3 p.m. It will be streamed at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/brcc/.
Records
- MGCCC: 3-7
- Baton Rouge: 11-12
Last Time Out
- MGCCC fought back to get a split at Perk against Coastal Alabama-South. After dropping the first game 7-6, the Bulldogs won 5-2 in the nightcap.
- Baton Rouge split with Hinds on Monday, winning 8-2 before falling 10-1 in Baton Rouge.
Previous Meeting
The teams split a doubleheader at Ken “Curly” Farris Field on Feb. 15. Baton Rouge won the first 12-8 before Gulf Coast rebounded to win the second 6-2.
Three Ahead
- Friday, March 4: vs. Lansing, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 8: vs. Nunez, Perkinston, 1/3 p.m.
- Saturday, March 12: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.