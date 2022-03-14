Baseball doubleheader pushed back a day

Published 1:11 pm Monday, March 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s MACCC doubleheader against Meridian has been moved back a day because of predicted bad weather.

 

The Bulldogs and Eagles will play Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Ken “Curly” Farris Field in Perkinston. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10237104.

