Baseball doubleheader pushed back a day

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s MACCC doubleheader against Meridian has been moved back a day because of predicted bad weather.

The Bulldogs and Eagles will play Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Ken “Curly” Farris Field in Perkinston. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10237104.

