Arrests collected on March 3, 2022

Paul Lyman Comeaux, 56, 122 Teddy Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 24, for DUI.

Cecelia Grace Davis, 21, 1006 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 24, for receiving stolen property.

Tommy Curtis High, 39, 2201 Irma Circle, Ocean Springs; arrested Feb. 24, for driving while license suspended.

Calvin Jackson, 43, 33 Brown Rd., Woodville; arrested by MDOC on Feb. 24, for probation violation.

Daniel Roland Landrum, 35, 178 Bobtail Trail; arrested on Feb. 24, for domestic violence.

Damian Christopher Lee, 31, 816 Old Ponchuta, Madasonville, La.; arrested on Feb. 24, for probation violation.

Derek Lee Roberts, 36, 36 Graham Dr. Waynesboro; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 24, for malicious mischief.

Orion Doris Schertzer, 48, 509 North Jackson St., Poplarville; arrested on Feb. 24, for disturbing the peace and possession of paraphernalia.

Thomas David Smith, 43, 104 Ben Sones Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Feb. 24, for taking away of a motor vehicle and residential burglary.

Paris Peshon Hawkins, 30, 905 Clover Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 25, for entering posted land without permission and probation violation.

Tadarres Ahmon McKee, 38, 605 N. Abrams Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 25, for possession of a controlled substance, probation violation, contempt of court and foreign fugitive warrant.

Jessie Monroe Millis, 50, 110 Marcia Gayle Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 25, for no insurance, contempt of court, no driver’s license, expired tag, no helmet and no motorcycle endorsement.

Bradley Lloyd Smith, 38, 1987 Highway 26 Lot 5, Wiggins; arrested on Feb. 25, for grand larceny.

Martin Joseph Kelly, 59, 71 Wolf Meadow Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 26, for domestic violence.

Kari Leigh Panko, 53, 70 Rossett Lane, Petal; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 26, for domestic violence.

Darwin Radanel Santos, 20, 9022 Gladiator St., Chalmette, La.; arrested by MHP on Feb. 26, for possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, controlled substance violation, DUI, improper lighting and no driver’s license.

Austin Singley, 23, 52 Tildon Wise Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 26, for two counts of contempt of court.

Julian Calwan Harris, 40, 613 Hampton Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 27, for DUI and foreign fugitive warrant.

Davien Magee, 22, Lewis Circle; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 27, for malicious mischief.

Aaron Keith Vanhoutan, 45, 281 Holden Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 27, for aggravated assault, domestic violence and contributing to the neglect of a child.

David Tasker Watts, 52, 166 Ulman Stockstill Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 27, for domestic violence.

Gerald Tracy Brown, 41, 1016 Palestine Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 28, for possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation.

Candice Elizabeth Futch, 36, 84 Horseshoe Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 28, for disorderly conduct.

Austin Alan Kennedy, 26, 1637 Highway 11 S.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 28, for possession of a counterfeit substance with intent.

Kirston Taylor Kennedy, 26, 28 Pat Davis Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 28, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

David Lynn Miller, 61, homeless; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 28, for disorderly conduct and public drunk/profanity.

Sandra Simone Severin, 40, 13 Walnut Grove Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 28, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Rocquel L. Barrett, 30, 1119 E. 224th St., Bronx, New York; arrested by Picayune PD on March 1, for accessory before the fact.

Kevin Driver, 60, 1134 Bryant Ave., Bronx, New York; arrested by Picayune PD on March 1, for false pretense and grand larceny.

Tameika Marchant, 48, 35 Archie Dossett Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on March 1, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Devante T. Simpson, 29, 3309 Seymour Ave., Bronx, New York; arrested by Picayune PD on March 1, for accessory before the fact.

Michael Robert Williams, 46, 708 Sycamore Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on March 1, for conspiracy.

Kerry A. Bond, 65, 41 Liberty Rd.; arrested on March 2, for probation violation and foreign fugitive warrant.

Kenyaurn Shuntroy Dulaney, 39, 809 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 2, for two counts of contempt of court and residential burglary.

James Henry Ellis, 33, 108 Hickory Lane; arrested on March 2, for DUI, controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.

Leslie Gisselle Keffee, 41, 216 Tallwood Dr., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on March 2, for foreign fugitive warrant.

John Albert Levert, 22, 77 Cassidy Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 2, for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 2, for trespassing.

Devin Shannon Townsend, 26, 700 N. Main St.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 2, for possession of a controlled substance.