Arrests collected on March 24, 2022

Carriere Lee Barnett, 50, 37 Tommy Spiers Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on March 17, for exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Brian Edward Davis, 49, 14453 Old Highway 49, Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on March 17, for abandonment of a child younger than 6.

Fredrick Demitrius Hall, 52, 15 Lasha Rd., Apt. 5; arrested on March 17, for domestic violence.

Della Magdeline Lewis, 29, 107 George Pearson St.; arrested by MDOC on March 17, for drug court violation.

Zachery Don Rogers, 26, 9 Buster Stockstill Rd.; arrested on March 17, for possession of paraphernalia, carrying of concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Jared Jospeh Sortino, 30, 837 Ceasar Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on March 17, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Gene Francis Wagner, 33, 720 Beach Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 17, for possession of paraphernalia and no insurance.

George Henry Gwinn, 57, 121 Hendrix Lane, Lumberton; arrested on March 18, for court sentence.

Cynthia Marlene Reece, 46, 92 Luke Lane; arrested by PRCSO on March 18, for DUI second.

Shelly Marie Reid, 32, 38 Robert Reid Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on March 18, for court sentence.

David Curtis Sandifer, 63, 506 N. Sixth St., Lumberton; arrested on March 18, for contempt of court, two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and careless driving.

Aaron Alan Smith, 36, 61 Howell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on March 18, for two counts of contempt of court.

Daniel Charles Harris, 39, 401 Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on March 19, for failure to stop when signaled by a law officer, resisting arrest by fleeing, no tag and driving while license suspended.

Tammy Marie Jones, 44, 441 Wayne Pardue Rd., Lumberton; arrested by MHP on March 19, for DUI, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana and driving in more than one lane.

Jeff Naylor, 42, 1910 Blueberry Dr., Bogalusa, La.; arrested by PRCSO on March 19, for resisting arrest by fleeing and controlled substance violation.

Emily Holmes, 30, 402 W. Lamar St., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on March 20, for simple domestic violence.

Keith Lloyd, 37, 1006 Lakeview Dr., Grenada, Miss.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 20, for public drunk/profanity, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Ashley Khyche Thomas, 21, 2223 Tidewater Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 20, for malicious mischief.

Ervin Joseph Guidry, 38, 6673 N. Highway 43, Poplarville; arrested on March 21, for contempt of court.

Toni Elizabeth Keen, 26, 32 Luke Lane, arrested by Picayune PD on March 21, for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, no insurance, improper lighting and expired tag.

Brianna Diane Whitfield, 31, 210 N. Steele Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on March 21, for domestic violence.

Takoda Jordan Miller, 23, 1203 S. McGeehee St., Lot 8; arrested by PRCSO on March 22, for capital murder.

Matthew C. Welch, 38, 1203 S. McGeehee St. Lot 3; arrested by Poplarville PD on March 22, for possession of paraphernalia and foreign fugitive warrant.

Bradley David Bourgeois, 33, 61 Ben Wilson Rd., Carriere; arrested on March 23, for domestic violence.

Stephanie Jackson Deloach, 53, 2401 Packeham Dr., Chalmette, La.; arrested by PRCSO on March 23, for possession of paraphernalia and DUI.

Roland Anthony Deschamp, 37, 2091 Highway 53, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on March 23, for controlled substance violation, careless driving and no insurance.

Shawn Eugene Ladner, 42, 2245 Fenton Dedeaux Rd., Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on March 23, for resisting arrest by fleeing, disorderly conduct and controlled substance violation.

Austen Allen McNay, 26, 23 Oak View, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 23, for simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing and malicious mischief.

Martin Fitzgerald Mixon, 29, 149 E.T. Poole Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on March 23, for commercial burglary and malicious mischief.

Wallace Leroy Reyer, 49, 28 Emmett Meitzler; arrested by Picayune PD on March 23, for two counts of contempt of court.