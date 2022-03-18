Arrests collected on March 17, 2022

David Lance Adams, 33, 40 Archie Dossett Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on March 10, for contempt of court.

Sean Carthon Bennett, 42, 1344 W. Union Rd.; arrested on March 10, for possession of a controlled substance.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 30, 14 Eagle Heights; arrested on March 10, for uttering forgery and three counts of contempt of court.

Harold Ronald Frayle, 48, 3010 Travis Jordan Circle, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on March 10, for trespassing and malicious mischief.

Nancy Hebert, 52, 30 George Ford Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 10, for bad checks.

Sims Patrick Morris, 29, 292 Old Creek Rd., Carriere; arrested on March 10, for two counts of contempt of court.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 10, for public drunk.

Robert Walker, 35, 15435 Karrie Lane, Covington; arrested on March 10, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and careless driving.

Daniel Cloessner, 63, 277 Brooks Rd., Jonesville, La.; arrested by MBI on March 11, for possession of a controlled substance.

Melanie Suzanne Laprarie, 45, 423 Coldiron Rd., Jonesville, La.; arrested by MBI on March 11 for possession of a controlled substance.

Donald Barry Pope, 55, 2001 Highway 11 N.; arrested on March 11, for commercial burglary.

Henry Ottimus Smith, 49, 6 Dural Circle, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on March 11, for commercial burglary.

Steven Michael Vanteslaar, 49, 2591 U.S. 98, Elberta, Ala.; arrested on March 11, for commercial burglary.

Tequana Deshune Williams, 46, 2604 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by MDOC on March 11 for probation violation.

Nicholas Euegene Cuevas, 39, 32 Oak Point Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 12, for leaving the scene of an accident.

Luisa Ann Faulkner, 42, 111 Tulip Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 12, for providing false information or identification to a law officer.

Tommy Curtis High, 39, 957 West North St., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on March 13, for driving while license suspended.

Wilmer Josue Pavon-Hercules, 40, 151 Eugene Dupuis Lane, Rayne, La.; arrested on March 14, for U.S. Marshall.

Lutricia Michelle Pittman, 42, 500 Highway 11 S.; arrested by MDOC on March 14, for probation violation.

Saul Douglas Rogers, 37, 259 Hattie Winston Rd.; arrested on March 14, for four counts of contempt of court, escape, DUI, driving in more than one lane, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, speeding, failure to stop when signaled, careless driving, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Jermaine Eugene Daggans, 25, 205 Moody St.; arrested on March 15, for driving while license suspended, contempt of court, three controlled substance violations and possession of marijuana.

Christopher Donovan Gray, 32, 1018 Clover Circle; arrested on March 15, for contempt of court.

Treyvon Keylunjuray Magee, 23, 1005 E. Sycamore Rd.; arrested on March 15, for domestic violence.

Julie B. Neff, 54, 20 Pearson Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 15, for bad checks.

Brandon Christopher Perez, 35, 3841 Lyndell Dr., Chalmette, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 15, for possession of paraphernalia.

Ryan Nicco Smith, 33, 272 McNeill Steephollow Rd., Carriere; arrested on March 15, for possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violations.

Debra Aline Terrell, 58, 1637 Highway 11 S.; arrested by PRCSO on March 15, for probation violation.

Jill Lynn Torsen, 42, 8071 Highway 11, McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on March 15, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Robbie Lamar Triplett, 33, 95 Libety Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on March 15, for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, residential burglary, trespassing and receiving stolen property.

Samuel Lee Whitney, 35, 162 Bluebird Lane; arrested on March 15, for possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

Anthony Mark Boudoin, 31, 535 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 16, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Rachel Marie Catanese, 38, 106 Christopher St.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 16, for shoplifting.

David William Hight, 34, 46 Aubrey Holston Rd.; arrested on March 16, for habitual offender.

Joshua Jermaine Jones, 38, 806 Herrin Dr.; arrested by MDOC on March 16, for court order.

Rickey Washington, 29, 310 Fair Way, Hattiesburg; arrested by MHP on March 16, for controlled substance violation, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, trafficking a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, following too closely and DUI.