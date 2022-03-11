Arrests collected on March 10, 2022

Jennifer Donnelle Chauncy, 43, 38 Haascienda Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on March 3, for public drunk/profanity.

Jennifer Asley Cooke, 35, 50 Ravenwood Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on March 3, for drug court violation.

Douglas Wayne Green, 50, 118 Rose Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 3, for possession of marijuana and contempt of court.

Joanna Nichole Henley, 27, 43 Shorty Burgess Rd., Nicholson; arrested by Picayune PD on March 3, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Thomson Nguyen, 34, 5230 Toulon St., New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on March 3, for shoplifting.

Dustin Toni Sevin, 45, 59541 Durnin Dr., Lacombe, La.; arrested by PRCSO on March 3, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Stephanie Rose Spiers, 40, 17240 Camilla St., Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on March 3, for drug court violation.

Alex Shamar Travis, 24, 44 McNeill Steephollow Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 3, for possession of a counterfeit substance with intent.

Stanley Jerome Aultman, 40, 722 Third St.; arrested on March 4, for two counts of contempt of court, shoplifting and sale, distribution or transfer of a controlled substance.

Zackery Kegan Forbes, 34, 844 Old Wiggins Highway, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on March 4, for commercial burglary.

Jackie L. Fountain, 56, 4840 Meadowdale St., Metarie, La.; arrested by MHP on March 4, for careless driving and DUI.

James Michael Henry, 53, 704 Martin Luther King Dr., Apt. Lot B, Poplarville; arrested on March 4, for grand larceny.

Colin Knight Hodge, 32, 304 Fifth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 4, for domestic violence.

Melissa Lynn Howard, 44, 806 Lake Barre Court, Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on March 4, for trespassing.

Madyson Alexis Mitchell, 24, 32 Don Mills Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 4, for possession of a controlled substance.

Adrian Alejandro Talavera, 34, 26136 Longvue Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on March 4, for DUI.

Blannie William West, 33, 1232 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested on March 4, for two counts of commercial burglary.

Matthew Adams, 25, 926 Clover Circle; arrested by PRCSO on March 5, for domestic violence.

Vanessa L. Bennett, 48, 29 Sam Powell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on March 5, for disturbance of family peace.

Emani Shanice Mae Haralson, 22, 109 S. Elmwood St.; arrested by PRCSO on March 5, for resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct.

Daryl Dewayne Jenkins, 38, 7487 E. Cypress Lakes Dr., Perkinston; arrested by Picayune PD on March 5, for two counts of controlled substance violations and no driver’s license.

Eric Brock Stockstill, 40, 138 Shore Crest Circle, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 5, for possession of a controlled substance.

Tonya Demetris Stuart, 47, 89 Ginger St.; arrested on March 5, for DUI second.

Kayla Marie Besanson, 33, 152 George Ford Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 5, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Ronnie Cannon Faulkner, 19, 111 Tulip Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 6, for contempt of court.

Marcus Gerrard Hall, 50, 49 Maeola Lane, Bassfield; arrested by PRCSO on March 6, for careless driving and DUI.

Anthony Ryan Mitchell, 39, 204 South Gray Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 6, for disorderly conduct and discharge of firearms, explosives or uttering threat.

Blake Tyler Serpas, 26, 1135 Parkwood Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on March 6, for improper lane passing, failure to stop when officer signals and possession of marijuana.

Jared Easterling, 22, 605 Cecile St.; arrested by PRCSO on March 7, for two counts of contempt of court.

Amos Phillip Huffman, 49, 268 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 7, for contempt of court.

Alvin Pittman, 51, 805 Hunt St.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 7, for simple assault.

Devin Gratho Brown, 27, 45 Daisy Andrews Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on March 9, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Christopher Lewis Cagins, 43, 1356 Gates Rd., Columbia; arrested by PRCSO on March 9, for DUI second.

Timothy Franklin Campbell, 32, 375 Slade Woodward, Poplarville; arrested on March 9, for possession of paraphernalia, parole violation, two counts of fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, two counts of contempt of court, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, speeding on state highway, no insurance, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, no tag and controlled substance violation.

Rodolfo Chavez, 21, 801 Highway 11 S. Lot 101; arrested by PRCSO on March 9, for DUI second.

Roy Lee Desilva, 54, 118 Rose Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on March 9, for domestic violence third offense.

Tina Marie Ferris, 40, 30 Temple Lane; arrested on March 9, for controlled substance violation.

William Matthew Landrum, 32, 114 Lexington Ave., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 9, for two counts of shoplifting, residential burglary, commercial burglary, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of grand larceny, receiving stolen property, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and destruction of public property.

Victoria Nicole Pope, 40, 2421 E. Canal St.; arrested on March 9, for illegal disposal of solid waste and disorderly conduct.

Regina Mary Stephens, 50, 125 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested on March 9, for contempt of court and disorderly conduct.

Angela Carter Deboxtel, 60, 1201 Kingsway Dr., Apt. 103; arrested by Picayune PD on March 8, for controlled substance violation.

Sara Loriece Desselle, 40, 143 Violet Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on March 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

David Brennen Hodge, 35, 304 Fifth Ave.; arrested on March 8, for three counts of simple domestic violence.

Brock Jackson, 33, 8060 Highway 11, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on March 8, for domestic violence.

Christopher Ryan Kulas, 38, 200 Hide-A-Way Lake, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on March 8, for disturbance of public peace.

Lakeri Antroinette McCormick, 18, 1501 Gilcrease Ave., Apt. D; arrested by Picayune PD on March 8, for leaving the scene of an accident.

Donovan Andrew Smith, 29, 7003 Sunrise Dr.; arrested on March 8, for touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Donald Cecil Thoman, 43, 1018 Palestine Rd.; arrested on March 8, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Darrick Heath Williams, 18, 614 Lewis Circle, Covington, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on March 8, for commercial burglary.