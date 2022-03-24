My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever: Psalm 73:26 KJV

Graveside Funeral Services for Andrew Lee Bracy, age 76, of Jackson, MS, who passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at New Palestine Cemetery. Elder Ronald Victor will be the officiant.

Andrew was born to the late(s) Corinne Moore Bracy and Tommy Bracy of Edwards, MS. Andrew accepted Christ at an early age at Andrew Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Flora, MS. He also received his formal education in East Flora public schools in Flora, MS. Andrew’s occupation was a welder and he retired from G & O Supply Co in Jackson, MS. after many years of service.

Andrew’s favorite pastime was hunting and fishing. You would always find a big smile on his face while engaging in either of those hobbies.

He leaves to cherish his wife, Eunice Bracy of Picayune, MS. Two daughters and one son, Shirley Brown of Jackson MS, Jacqueline Bracy Ealy of Jackson, MS and Andrew Bracy Jr. of Jackson, MS. Three step-children Eric Wade (Zeneobia) of College Park, GA…Tonya Johnson (Darren) of McDonough, GA… Yolanda Wade of Picayune, MS. Five grand-children, Markebia Brown Edwards (Corbin) of Byram, MS, Lacolea Bracy, Asia Ealy, Justice Ealy and Zane Ealy. Eight step-grandkids, Ashley Wade of Picayune MS, Kimberli Peel of Picayune MS, Chloe Peel of Waveland MS, Alvin Peel, Jr of Picayune MS, Derek Wade of Jackson, MS, Donte Johnson of McDonough, Faith Johnson of McDonough GA and Zoe Wade of College Park, GA. Two sisters and two brothers, Lillie Mae Bracy Donerson (J.W. Sr.) of Bolton, MS, Mary Vance Washington (Bobby) of Jackson, MS, Earnest Moore, Sr. (Linda) of Meridian, MS and W.C. Moore of Pontiac, MI.

Entrusted to Brown Funeral Home