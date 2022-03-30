Alvin R. Dillard Sr.
Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Flat Top Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Dr. Brad Arnett will officiate the service.
A native of Picayune, MS, he was a retired Conductor on CSX Railroad and attended Harmony Baptist Church. Alvin was a US Marine Veteran. As a husband, he loved his wife the way Christ loved His Church. As a father, he exemplified how a true Christian father keeps his home. As a grandfather, he adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. As a brother, he was always there when he was needed. As a Christian, he lived his life true to his family and his Savoir.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie Dillard and Mary Dillard; brother, Delos L. Dillard; sisters, Arlene Brasher, Odell Mitchell, and Dorothy Dillard Jopes.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carole Warren Dillard; sons, Alvin Ray Dillard Jr. and Jeffery K. Dillard; grandchildren, Tasha (Marcello) Murphy, Daniel (Birdie) Dillard, Destanie (Justin) Byrd, and Mary Elizabeth (Josh) McBride; great grandchildren, Charlotte Byrd, Owen Byrd, Presley Byrd, Praley Byrd, Luke Dillard, Ago Murphy, Zoie McBride, and Maggie McBride; sister, Vonnie Marie Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com