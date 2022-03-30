Alvin R. Dillard Sr.

March 29, 2022

Funeral Services for Alvin R. Dillard Sr., age 83, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Flat Top Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Brad Arnett will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a retired Conductor on CSX Railroad and attended Harmony Baptist Church. Alvin was a US Marine Veteran. As a husband, he loved his wife the way Christ loved His Church. As a father, he exemplified how a true Christian father keeps his home. As a grandfather, he adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. As a brother, he was always there when he was needed. As a Christian, he lived his life true to his family and his Savoir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie Dillard and Mary Dillard; brother, Delos L. Dillard; sisters, Arlene Brasher, Odell Mitchell, and Dorothy Dillard Jopes.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carole Warren Dillard; sons, Alvin Ray Dillard Jr. and Jeffery K. Dillard; grandchildren, Tasha (Marcello) Murphy, Daniel (Birdie) Dillard, Destanie (Justin) Byrd, and Mary Elizabeth (Josh) McBride; great grandchildren, Charlotte Byrd, Owen Byrd, Presley Byrd, Praley Byrd, Luke Dillard, Ago Murphy, Zoie McBride, and Maggie McBride; sister, Vonnie Marie Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com