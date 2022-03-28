Allison Glasscock, Student of the Week

In recognition of students who go above and beyond within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item is recognizing Pearl River Central High School senior Allison Glasscock as this week’s Student of the Week.

Glasscock was nominated by Librarian Mrs. Amy Fleming.

“Allison has been helping in the library this entire year, even though she was not officially a library assistant until second semester. She exhibits excellent character and a strong work ethic on a daily basis, and helps students in the library with kindness and patience. She is delightful every day, and today I am nominating her because she chose to stay in the library and help when she could have gone to any class on campus. I appreciate her help and her kindness,” said Fleming.

Glasscock’s future plans are to attend PRCC and become a teacher. One person who inspires Glasscock is Mrs. Kelcey Becnel.

“Mrs. Becnel inspires me the most because she is always there for her students,” she said.