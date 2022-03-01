Allen Lenoir

Allen Dale Lenoir of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the age of 70.

Allen was a native of Carriere and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed Golf, Gardening, and traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Kathy; daughters, Stephanie Speirs (Freddie), Jennifer Watkins (Reese), and Alicia Jenkins (Paul); brother, Donnie Wayne Lenoir (Regina); grandchildren, Brittany Goode, Blake Goode, Aaron Landry, Katelyn Treadaway (Ashton), Haley Cousins (Devin), Keigan Pearson, and Kade Pearson; great-grandchildren, Ellie Smith, Emmie Smith,

Gunner Smith, and soon to be, Tommie Lynn Treadaway.

He is preceded by is his parents, Archie Cyril Lenoir and Jimmie Mitchell Lenoir.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home with services to follow at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.