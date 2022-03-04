Albert Schloegel, Sr

Albert Charles Schloegel, Sr. of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the age of 80.

Albert enjoyed his morning coffee stop at Mickey’s. He was quick to make a joke, teasing to make someone smile. He enjoyed working in his yard and coming home to his fur baby, Blake. Albert will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Diana Rita Schloegel; children, Rickey Cavalier, Roxanne Jones, Albert Schloegel, Jr. (Coylean), Daniel Schloegel (Melanie) and Sherrie Pulliam; brother, Arthur Schloegel (Shirley); thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded by his parents, Author Joseph Schloegel, Sr. and Anna Mae Parr Schloegel; brother, August Schloegel; sisters, Audrey Vindel and Ann Applebee; and two grandchildren

No services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.