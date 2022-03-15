15th District Attorney announces guilty plea of defendant

Published 12:50 pm Monday, March 28, 2022

By Special to the Item

Pearl River County, Miss. – 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces the plea and sentencing of Brenden Lee Saizan, of Pear l River Count y, Mississippi, in the Circuit Court of Pearl River County, Mississippi. Saizan entered his plea of guilty to two counts of residential burglary and multiple counts of auto burglary before Judge Prentiss G. Harrell. These charges stemmed from a spree of burglaries that occurred in Pearl River County between October 2020 and August 2021.

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Saizan was sentenced to serve a term of 40 years with 20 years suspended and 20 years to be served in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The State of Mississippi was represented by Assistant District Attorney Christina H. Holcomb, and the cases were investigated by the Pearl River County Sheriffs Department.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell states “Every person has a right to feel secure in their home. Every person also has the right to expect that their personal belongings will not be taken. Mr. Saizan violated both of these expectations. He stole their sense of security.”

“It is my hope that Mr. Saizan learns his lesson during his time in prison. It is also my hope that the victims of Mr. Saizan will feel a sense of relief knowing he will not be free to commit crimes against them for a long time.”

