Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1pm., at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church for Edwina Kelly age 39 of Picayune, MS. who died March 2, 2022, at Highland Community Hospital. Edwina graduated from Picayune Memorial High School, Class of 2001. While a student at PMHS, Edwina was an awesome Mathematician, played on the softball team and was a great athlete. She continued her education at Pearl River Community College as a Music Major. Edwina was a member of the Resurrection Life Ministries under the the leadership of Pastor Alan Hickman. Survivors include her mother Ernie Mae Thomas, father Eddie Lee Stuard, stepfather, Neville G. Thomas Sr., brothers, Neville G. Thomas Jr., Nigel E. K. Thomas. Visitation from 11 am., until 1pm., at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church. Burial in New Palestine Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.