YUNEity holding Prom Dress Drive

YUNEity is holding a Prom Dress Drive to assist local high school girls who might need a little extra help to attend their prom.

From now until Feb. 28, the organization will be accepting donations of lightly worn shoes, dresses and jewelry. Then an event drive will be held on Saturday, March 5 at The Grand starting at 10 a.m.

At the drive, one lucky girl will be chosen to receive a full makeover, which includes shoes, makeup, hair, nails, and a photo shoot.

In previous years, YUNEity and CEO Jasmine McCullough sponsored one or two girls with prom dresses make up, hair, nails and prom tickets. But, McCullough felt YUNEity would have a much bigger impact if they did a prom dress drive.

“It would help more girls than the one or two we often help,” said McCullough. “We’re trying to give every girl that experience that they dream of without it being a burden to the parents who really can’t afford it.”

To provide donations for this effort, contact YUNEity through the group’s Facebook page @YUNEity.