Women’s Basketball Remains at No. 25 in Coaches Poll

Rebels Stay in Poll after Splitting Last Two Contests

OXFORD, Miss. – In the latest edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll, Ole Miss remains in the poll for the second straight week, coming in at No. 25. The Rebels split their last two SEC matchups with a dominant win at Missouri and a heartbreaking loss to No. 14 LSU at home.

This is the first time the Rebels have been ranked in consecutive weeks in the poll since December of 2005, when Ole Miss remained at No. 25 for two straight weeks.

The Rebels remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in SEC play, with six conference games remaining.

Next up, the Rebels head down the road for an in-state rivalry matchup against Mississippi State Sunday (Feb. 13). Tipoff against the Bulldogs is slated for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWBB, Facebook at Ole Miss WBB and on Instagram at Ole MissWBB. You can also follow head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin on Twitter at @YolettMcCuin