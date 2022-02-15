Willie Eugene Sheffield of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at

the age of 71.

Willie was a lifelong resident of Carriere. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, crabbing and

loved rock music. He will be greatly missed by many

He is survived by his sons, Willie Sheffield, Jr. (Lindy), Shane Sheffield (Roza), and Andrew

Sheffield; daughters, Christie Wellons (Jerry), Misty Stevens (Jason), Valerie Riley (Stephen),

and Jessica Sheffield; brother, Roger Sheffield; sisters, Tammy Kellar, Theresa Unbehagen, and

Trina Penton; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bart Sheffield and Maxine Licciardi; son, Adam

Sheffield; and brother, David Unbehagen.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website,

picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos

and memories.