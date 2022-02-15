Willie Eugene Sheffield
Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Willie Eugene Sheffield of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at
the age of 71.
Willie was a lifelong resident of Carriere. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, crabbing and
loved rock music. He will be greatly missed by many
He is survived by his sons, Willie Sheffield, Jr. (Lindy), Shane Sheffield (Roza), and Andrew
Sheffield; daughters, Christie Wellons (Jerry), Misty Stevens (Jason), Valerie Riley (Stephen),
and Jessica Sheffield; brother, Roger Sheffield; sisters, Tammy Kellar, Theresa Unbehagen, and
Trina Penton; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bart Sheffield and Maxine Licciardi; son, Adam
Sheffield; and brother, David Unbehagen.
Services will be held at a later date.
