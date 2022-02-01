Graveside Services for William Carl Woodward, age 75, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Picayune, MS will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Carriere Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Carriere Cemetery.

Burial will be in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Scott Downes will officiate at the service.

A native of Independence, LA, he worked in Maintenance

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elliot Carl Woodward and Frances Cangiolis Woodward; his brother, Charles Woodward; and his grandson, Jason Julian.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Bond Woodward; his sons, Joseph Berryman, William Clay Woodward, Billy (Ann) Woodward; his daughter, Janet Woodward; his 6 grandchildren, Kayleigh Woodward, Kolton Woodward, Sabrina Woodward, Jordan Julian, Faith Woodward, Starla Woodward; his 6 great grandchildren; his brothers, Selby (Ann) Woodward, Gene (Anita) Woodward, Dean (Lori) Woodward; his sister, Betty (Wayne) Hull; and numerous nieces and nephews.

