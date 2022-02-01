William Carl Woodward
Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Carriere Cemetery.
Burial will be in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. Scott Downes will officiate at the service.
A native of Independence, LA, he worked in Maintenance
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elliot Carl Woodward and Frances Cangiolis Woodward; his brother, Charles Woodward; and his grandson, Jason Julian.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Bond Woodward; his sons, Joseph Berryman, William Clay Woodward, Billy (Ann) Woodward; his daughter, Janet Woodward; his 6 grandchildren, Kayleigh Woodward, Kolton Woodward, Sabrina Woodward, Jordan Julian, Faith Woodward, Starla Woodward; his 6 great grandchildren; his brothers, Selby (Ann) Woodward, Gene (Anita) Woodward, Dean (Lori) Woodward; his sister, Betty (Wayne) Hull; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.