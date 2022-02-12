Wells selected as outstanding student

In recognition of outstanding students attending schools within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item would like to recognize Pearl River Central Elementary 5th grader Haden Wells.

Haden is described as always being willing to help others, and he looks for opportunities to assist where needed. Haden has a generous personality and is a great example of a caring and compassionate Blue Devil.

“We are very blessed to have Haden as a student, and we look forward to seeing great things in his life,” said PRC Superintendent Alan Lumpkin.

When asked, he didn’t know what makes him an outstanding student but his classmates, teachers, and staff see it in him every day. He did say his willingness to help others stands out, and that’s what makes teachers and administrators at PRC Elementary proud of Wells.