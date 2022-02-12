Wells selected as outstanding student

Published 1:14 pm Saturday, February 12, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

Fifth grader Haden Well is described by his peers and teachers as always being willing to help others. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

In recognition of outstanding students attending schools within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item would like to recognize Pearl River Central Elementary 5th grader Haden Wells.

Haden is described as always being willing to help others, and he looks for opportunities to assist where needed. Haden has a generous personality and is a great example of a caring and compassionate Blue Devil.

“We are very blessed to have Haden as a student, and we look forward to seeing great things in his life,” said PRC Superintendent Alan Lumpkin.

When asked, he didn’t know what makes him an outstanding student but his classmates, teachers, and staff see it in him every day. He did say his willingness to help others stands out, and that’s what makes teachers and administrators at PRC Elementary proud of Wells.

More News

Public can join chronic wasting disease forum

Sale of Champions spotlights persistent competitors

Expert floral designer to give March lecture

$2.8 million set aside for Hancock County site development

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar