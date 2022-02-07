Walerius and Cruz represent Maroon Tide soccer in upcoming All-Star game.

Picayune Maroon Tide’s William Walerius (Goal Keeper) and Paco Cruz (Midfielder) were named 5A Region 7 All-District players.

They will be playing in the East vs. West Coast All-Star Game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Junior defender Justin Arechiga was also named a 5A Region 7 All-District player.

The two seniors, Walerious and Cruz, had a standout season this year. Walerius averaged 10 saves a game while Cruz made over three goals and had two assists throughout the year.

The All-Star match begins with the girls game at 5:30 p.m. followed with the boys at 7:30 p.m.