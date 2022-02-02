Unemployment for December 2021 shows steady decline in Pearl River County

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in December of this year was reported to be 3.1 percent, the same as the previous month’s rate. That ranking put Pearl River County tied with Leake County for 33rd out of 82 counties in Mississippi. The prior year in December, Pearl River County’s unemployment rate was 7 percent.

Pearl River County’s rate for the month of December was the same as the statewide unadjusted average of 3.1 percent. The prior month’s unadjusted rate was 3 percent.

The seasonally adjusted average in Mississippi for November was 4.5 percent, which was a decrease from the prior month’s rate of 5 percent. In December of 2020 the seasonally adjusted average was 6.6 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 3.9 percent, a slight decrease from the previous month’s percentage of 4.2. A year prior that rate was 6.7 percent.

The unadjusted nationwide average was 3.7 percent, a decrease from November’s rate of 3.9. The rate in December of 2020 was 6.5 percent.

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of December, 34 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide unadjusted average of 3.1 percent.

Rankin County and Union County reported the lowest unemployment rate during December of 2.1 percent with Lafayette County reporting a rate of 2.2 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 11.3 percent, with Humphreys County reporting a rate of 7.1 percent.