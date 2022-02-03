Thomas Lovless

February 3, 2022

Funeral Services for Thomas Wayne Lovless, age 75, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Burial will be in Burgetown Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
