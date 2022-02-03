Theressa China

Theressa Annette China of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday February 1, 2022, at the age of 58.

Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Saturday February 5, 2022, at Millcreek Baptist Church. Services to begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Millcreek Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.