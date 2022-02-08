Suber Named to 2022 Ben Hogan Award Watch List

FORT WORTH, Texas – Ole Miss men’s golf senior Jackson Suber has been named one of 30 of the nation’s most accomplished collegiate golfers, as he was selected onto the watch list for the 2022 Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank on Tuesday.

The Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank annually awards the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer based on all collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months. This year’s watch list was decided by the award’s subcommittee, made up of the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

The watch list includes 17 seniors, seven juniors and six sophomores. This year’s list of 10 semifinalists, which could include individuals not currently on the watch list, will be unveiled on Friday, April 15. That group will be pared down to three finalists on Thursday, May 5. The finalists will attend attend a black-tie dinner on Monday, May 23, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, where the winner will be crowned.

Suber is coming off of a red-hot fall season for the Rebels, where he won his third career individual tournament title at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational, firing a 205 (-11) to claim the crown. He wrapped up the fall with an additional top 10 finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, finishing tied for sixth overall.

With a stroke average of 69.17 over the team’s three tournaments, Suber is currently on pace to set a new Ole Miss record for lowest single season stroke average, with the current record belonging to Braden Thornberry’s 2016-17 season where he tallied a 69.57 stroke average.

Entering the spring season ranked No. 3 in Golfstat’s NCAA Player Rankings, the highest individual ranking for a Rebel since Thornberry during the 2017-18 season, Suber will look to carry the momentum from his fall success into the team’s first tournament of 2022 in Puerto Rico. Suber also holds No. 7 and No. 8 overall rankings in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Rankings and the Golfweek/Sagarin Men’s Collegiate Individual Rankings.

Suber’s 2020-21 junior campaign saw the Tampa, Florida, native become the 11th All-American in program history, as he was named a PING All-American Honorable Mention by the Golf Coaches Association of American. He also racked up additional honors at the season’s conclusion, bringing in First Team All-SEC and PING Southeast All-Region accolades.

With his placement on the 2022 Hogan Award Watch List, Suber has become the first Rebel since Thornberry in 2018 to be named onto the award’s watch list. Thornberry ended his college career being named to the Hogan Award Watch List a total of two times in 2017 and 2018, reaching the point of being named a finalist for the 2018 award.

