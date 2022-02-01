Strong fourth quarter propels Lady Blue Devils over the Hurricanes

On Friday night the Pearl River Central Blue Devils finished strong in a 45-36 win over the West Harrison Hurricanes.

The Lady Blue Devils got off to a great start jumping to a 12-2 point lead. After the third quarter the lead was cut to 28-26 but the Lady Blue Devils had a big fourth quarter, shooting 10-15 from the free throw line.

“I thought it was the best basketball game we’ve played all year, we played more physical and with more energy than we had all year,” said girls basketball Head Coach Cliff Bauer.

The Lady Blue Devils shot 40 percent from the two-point field. Sophomore Emily Carrol finished with 16 points and senior Hannah Mitchell scored 13 points with eight rebounds.

Currently, the Lady Blue Devils stand 9-11 (3-2) on the season and are in third place in district standings. A win on Tuesday, Feb. 1, over the first place Long Beach Bearcats (9-13) would place the Lady Blue Devils in second place. Tip off for that game was at home at 6 p.m.