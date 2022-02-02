Softball pushed back to Saturday

Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s softball season will start at least another day later, with bad weather forcing a change in plans for a Texas tournament.

 

The No. 8 Bulldogs were scheduled to open play Friday, but the Island Invitational has been pushed back to Saturday and Sunday.

 

Gulf Coast has more games scheduled on the road the following weekend. The team will play its first games at Ross-Smith Field on Feb. 15.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

