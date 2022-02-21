Softball hosts Coastal Alabama on Saturday
Published 11:57 am Monday, February 21, 2022
PERKINSTON — No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast plays another home doubleheader Saturday when Coastal Alabama-North visits, and the Bulldogs will be looking to double a two-game win streak.
First pitch at Ross-Smith Field will be at 1 p.m. The game in Perkinston will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10166662.
The Bullldogs will play their next eight games on the road.
Records
- MGCCC: 5-4
- Coastal Alabama-North: 1-9
Last Time Out
- MGCCC swept Mississippi Delta 3-1 and 8-0 (six innings) in the home opener on Tuesday.
- Coastal Alabama lost a doubleheader at Louisiana Christian College 9-3 and 10-9 (10 innings) on Wednesday.
Three Ahead
- Thursday, Feb. 24: at Bishop State, Mobile, 12/2 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 26: at Northwest Florida State, Niceville, 1/3:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 2: at Pensacola State, Pensacola, 3/5 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.