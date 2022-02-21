Softball hosts Coastal Alabama on Saturday

PERKINSTON — No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast plays another home doubleheader Saturday when Coastal Alabama-North visits, and the Bulldogs will be looking to double a two-game win streak.

First pitch at Ross-Smith Field will be at 1 p.m. The game in Perkinston will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10166662.

The Bullldogs will play their next eight games on the road.

Records

MGCCC: 5-4

Coastal Alabama-North: 1-9

Last Time Out

MGCCC swept Mississippi Delta 3-1 and 8-0 (six innings) in the home opener on Tuesday.

Coastal Alabama lost a doubleheader at Louisiana Christian College 9-3 and 10-9 (10 innings) on Wednesday.

Three Ahead

Thursday, Feb. 24: at Bishop State, Mobile, 12/2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: at Northwest Florida State, Niceville, 1/3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2: at Pensacola State, Pensacola, 3/5 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.