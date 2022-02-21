Softball hosts Coastal Alabama on Saturday

Published 11:57 am Monday, February 21, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast plays another home doubleheader Saturday when Coastal Alabama-North visits, and the Bulldogs will be looking to double a two-game win streak.

 

First pitch at Ross-Smith Field will be at 1 p.m. The game in Perkinston will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10166662.

 

The Bullldogs will play their next eight games on the road.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 5-4
  • Coastal Alabama-North: 1-9

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC swept Mississippi Delta 3-1 and 8-0 (six innings) in the home opener on Tuesday.
  • Coastal Alabama lost a doubleheader at Louisiana Christian College 9-3 and 10-9 (10 innings) on Wednesday.

Three Ahead

  • Thursday, Feb. 24: at Bishop State, Mobile, 12/2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 26: at Northwest Florida State, Niceville, 1/3:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 2: at Pensacola State, Pensacola, 3/5 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Maroon Tide coast past the Braves

Lady Blue Devils fall in second round of state tournament

Bulldogs lose twice in Decatur

No. 8 Bulldogs split at home

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar